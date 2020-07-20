Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a news conference Monday as every region of the state moves forward with the final phase of reopening, although the governor has shown some caution as outbreaks surge in other parts of the country.

New York City has been cleared to enter phase four of the state's reopening on Monday, but will see some restrictions. Phase four will allow for more outdoor activities such as zoos, outdoor films and gardens, but indoor operations, such as indoor dining at restaurants and shopping at malls, will remain closed, Cuomo said.

"Every region of the state will now be in Phase Four. There are no more phases," Cuomo said in a press release. "And that's great. Every region has made it through the four phases without having to close."

Cuomo has been critical of some New York City businesses, however, saying there was "significant evidence" some city restaurants were violating social distancing policies designed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

On Thursday, he outlined a new order that would close a restaurant after three violations. Egregious violators could face immediate closure and lose their liquor license.

