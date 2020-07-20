Watch live: World Health Organization briefs public on the coronavirus outbreak as pandemic spreads

[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a news briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 14.5 million people worldwide and killed at least 606,200, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Last Monday, WHO officials said the United States and Brazil accounted for half of the new daily coronavirus cases as countries across the globe struggle to contain their outbreaks.

"In several countries across the world, we are now seeing dangerous increases in Covid-19 cases and hospital wards filling up again," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the conference. "It would appear that many countries are losing gains made as proven measures to reduce risk are not implemented or followed."

WHO officials also said last Monday that patients who recover from Covid-19 may be able to get the coronavirus again, adding that studies suggest their immunity may wane after a few months.

"We don't know yet whether it's possible with this particular virus ... We do know with other coronaviruses that is the case, and there is some data out there that may suggest that immunity will wane over time, but that is not fully known at this point," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit.

