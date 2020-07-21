Coronavirus live updates: Quest reportedly warns it won't be able to meet testing demand in the fall

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
European Union leaders reached a breakthrough agreement for $2 trillion in fiscal stimulus after four days of negotiations. U.S. lawmakers, similarly, are back on Capitol Hill this week and will be seeking to pass another virus relief bill, just as extended benefits are set to expire. President Donald Trump said he will resume his daily Covid-19 briefings, possibly as soon as Tuesday. He also appeared to endorse masks and face coverings as a method for slowing the transmission of the virus, which is still gaining speed in several states.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: