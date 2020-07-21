Greta Thunberg wins 1 million euro prize, says she will donate it to environmental groups

Climate activist Greta Thunberg plans to donate a 1 million euro ($1.14 million) prize to organizations focused on the environment and climate change.

The 17 year old Swede was named winner of the inaugural Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity on Monday. In a video, she described herself as being "incredibly honored and extremely grateful … this means a lot to me and I hope that it will help me do more good in the world."

"All the prize money will be donated through my foundation to different organizations and projects who are working to help people on the front lines affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis, especially in the Global South," she went on to say.

She added that the money would also "help organizations and projects who are fighting for a sustainable world and who are fighting to defend nature and the natural world."

Breaking the initial donations down, Thunberg tweeted that 100,000 euros would be donated to the "SOS Amazonia Campaign led by Fridays For Future Brazil to tackle Covid-19 in the Amazon." A further 100,000 euros will go to the Stop Ecocide Foundation.



The Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity says it "aims to recognise people, groups of people and/or organisations from all over the world whose contributions to mitigation and adaptation to climate change stand out for its novelty, innovation and impact."

The Portugal-based Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation was set up in the 1950s following the death of Calouste Sarkis Gulbenkian, a wealthy businessman and philanthropist with interests in oil.



Since starting a protest outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, Thunberg has risen to global prominence, becoming the figurehead for a series of school strikes by children around the world.

This is not the first time she has donated prize money to organizations and causes she supports. In April, after winning the Human Act Award, she said she would donate the $100,000 prize money to UNICEF. The Human Act Award matched Thunberg's donation with a further $100,000.