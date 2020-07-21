Health care has 'more room to run' after hitting record highs, ETF analyst says

Health-care stocks are hot.

The group hit record highs on Monday after a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca showed promising responses in an early trial, creating a lift in the relatively broad health-care space.

In addition to the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) reaching records, the market-cap-weighted iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and the equal-weighted SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) hit historic highs on Monday.

Investors seeking exposure to these rallying groups should understand each ETF's makeup, Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research, said Monday on CNBC's "ETF Edge."

"With XBI, the equal weight, you have more exposure to small and mid-cap companies," Rosenbluth said. "You're going to see a wide array of companies that are trying to come up with a vaccine or a treatment for the coronavirus, so, you can spread that wealth around, you can spread that risk around with XBI."

XBI holds 133 names across the biotech space. It has climbed nearly 27% year to date, including a more than 1% gain on Monday.

IBB holds 207 biotech stocks and is up nearly 21% this year, also including an over 1% gain on Monday. Its top holdings by weight are Amgen at roughly 8%, Vertex Pharmaceuticals at 7.5%, Gilead at about 7% and Regeneron at around 6%.

"IBB is more concentrated in some of the heavyweights within the biotechnology industry, so, you have a little bit more safety in that diversification of those four or five different names," Rosenbluth said. "But [these are] two really strong-performing ETFs this year, and we like health care at CFRA. We think there's more room to run."

