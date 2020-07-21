How Taiwan beat the coronavirus, plus everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Bob Pisani looks under the hood of the S&P 500 to explain why even though the index is in positive territory for the year, more than half of its stocks are down. Plus, CNBC.com's Christina Farr breaks down her reporting on the coronavirus response in Taiwan, where only seven people have died from Covid-19.
How Taiwan beat the coronavirus
When Catherine Chou arrived in Taipei after flying from Los Angeles, authorities told her she would need to quarantine for two weeks. For Chou, a citizen, that meant booking herself into a hotel at her own expense, although subsidies are available and the government has paid stipends for some stays.
When she first arrived, she got a welcome package including dish soap, nail clippers and laundry detergent. Food was delivered to her doorstep. Several times a day, a representative of the local district's office phoned her to check in and thank her for doing her part.
She's now almost wrapped up her hotel room stay. Once she's officially cleared of Covid-19, she'll be free to go. After living in the U.S., which is still partially closed in various states, she's looking forward to simple pleasures like visiting her family at home or sitting in a coffee shop with a good book. Taiwan allowed many of its restaurants and bars to reopen in May.
Dow pulls out 150-point gain as Big Tech leaders drag Nasdaq down
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed higher on Tuesday as traders booked profits from the major tech names and added to positions in the more beaten-down value stocks.
The 30-stock Dow gained 159.53 points, or 0.6%, to close at 26,840.40. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% to 3,257.30. Both the Dow and S&P 500 cut their gains in the final 30 minutes of trading. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, dropped 0.8% to 10,680.36 after hitting an intraday record earlier in the day.
Ford unveils electric Mustang Mach-E race car with 1,400 horsepower
Ford Motor has developed a racing version of its upcoming all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover with 1,400 horsepower and a top speed that's not street legal.
The company plans to use the prototype vehicle, which it's calling the Mustang Mach-E 1400, to show off the potential performance of all-electric vehicles as the new crossover begins arriving in dealerships later this year.