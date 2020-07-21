How Taiwan beat the coronavirus, plus everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours



CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Bob Pisani looks under the hood of the S&P 500 to explain why even though the index is in positive territory for the year, more than half of its stocks are down. Plus, CNBC.com's Christina Farr breaks down her reporting on the coronavirus response in Taiwan, where only seven people have died from Covid-19.



How Taiwan beat the coronavirus

When Catherine Chou arrived in Taipei after flying from Los Angeles, authorities told her she would need to quarantine for two weeks. For Chou, a citizen, that meant booking herself into a hotel at her own expense, although subsidies are available and the government has paid stipends for some stays.

When she first arrived, she got a welcome package including dish soap, nail clippers and laundry detergent. Food was delivered to her doorstep. Several times a day, a representative of the local district's office phoned her to check in and thank her for doing her part.

She's now almost wrapped up her hotel room stay. Once she's officially cleared of Covid-19, she'll be free to go. After living in the U.S., which is still partially closed in various states, she's looking forward to simple pleasures like visiting her family at home or sitting in a coffee shop with a good book. Taiwan allowed many of its restaurants and bars to reopen in May.