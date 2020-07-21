Mike Santoli's market notes: Firm but sideways, stimulus ahead, VIX under 25

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
Narrow rally led by the old favorites pushes the S&P above the early-June highs. Was four-and-a-half days in the wilderness for the Nasdaq 100 enough to cool it off and have buyers regroup? Was last week yet another abortive rotation toward value/cyclicals? Or are we seeing just noisy midsummer Monday trading in a market that has been firm but sideways for six weeks?