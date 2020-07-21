Here's the device the NFL and NBA are using for coronavirus contact tracing and social distancing

Kinexon's wearable sensor alerts users when social distancing has been comprised. It also helps trace chains of infection.

As NFL players arrive at training camp this week, each person will be given a wearable smart tag that will monitor the physical distance of their interactions and for how long they occur.

Inside the NBA's bubble, the sound of beeping indicating social distancing has been compromised, has become part of the new normal.

Kinexon's SafeZone tags are the latest tool the NBA and NFL are using to monitor social distancing and also to provide contact tracing in the event a player tests positive. It's all part of the new reality as sports leagues are investing their money and resources into tools to allow them to return to action safely.

The German-based company, has been working with more than 100 professional sports teams for years on performance tracking, but it decided to pivot once coronavirus struck.

"When the pandemic started, instead of tracking the location of things of people or assets…we slightly modified our technology to get the information on how far someone is from someone else," said Mehdi Bentanfous, CEO of Kinexon.

Unlike their performance tracking devices, which provides valuable insights to teams through precise location and movement tracking, SafeZone is only measuring the proximity between people and the length of time interactions occur.

As training is underway in the Orlando bubble, the NBA made these devices available to players, however it is only mandatory for league officials and members of the media. In its safety and protocols document obtained by CNBC, the NBA assures players the devices will not be used to access GPS location.

The half-ounce tag contains a proximity sensor and can be worn as a wristband, as an ID badge or embedded into equipement for games and practice. It's about the size of an Apple AirPods case

When a player or staff member comes within six feet of another person, a red light will appear as a warning signal. After five seconds, an audible alarm will be emitted from the device, alerting the wearers that they need to distance themselves.

Kinexon said that the settings can be customized by each client to adjust to their desired physical distance and proximity warning time.

Meanwhile, the NFL is using Kinexon's tags for mandatory contact tracing. In the Covid-19 policies and procedures the league provided players and clubs, it says that proximity recording devices will be used to identify in-game close contacts. The NFL said that during team activities, practice and team travel, the recording devices must be worn.

It's not just players. Everyone in the NFL team environment will wear the devices on a daily basis. When they check-in each day, they'll receive a device. They then return the device at the end of each day so its data can be downloaded and the device can be disinfected.

The idea behind it is simple. In the event a player tests positive, there is a now a record of everyone that they have been in contact with and for how long.