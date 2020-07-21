All-Star investors including Natalie Portman, Reddit co-founder take stake in new LA women's soccer expansion team

Women's soccer is coming to Los Angeles.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has added an expansion team in Los Angeles led by top venture capitalists, including Kara Nortman, Julie Uhrman, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The new club, announced on Tuesday, will be the first majority women-owned team.

The Los Angeles club will debut in Spring 2022 and become the league's 11th team. Though an official name will be revealed later, the group has been calling itself "Angel City" in honor of its new hometown, the league said.

"We've long sought the right partner in LA considering the NWSL fanbase that already exists in the region and the massive interest in women's soccer in general," NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. "Those factors, along with an incredible ownership group, make this an ideal situation and we couldn't be more thrilled to move forward."

Former U.S. Women's National Team stars Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Lauren Cheney Holiday, Rachel Buehler and Julie Foudy will also be involved in the "first women majority-owned and led ownership" group, according to the league's statement. Also, Hollywood stars led by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and Cindy Holland, Netflix's VP of original content, are stakeholders in the club.

"Today we take an exciting step by announcing the first women majority-owned and led ownership group," Portman said in a statement. "I am thrilled by the opportunity to partner with this incredible group of people to bring a professional women's soccer team to Los Angeles. Together, we aim to build not only a winning team on the field but also to develop a passionately loyal fan base."