President Trump urges Americans to wear masks to contain the coronavirus outbreak

After months of resistance to masks, President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Americans to wear them to help contain the coronavirus outbreak that's rapidly spreading throughout the U.S.

"We're asking everybody that, when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask," he said at White House news briefing. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they have an effect, and we need everything we can get."

Trump's comments come after the president has sent mixed messages for months on whether he supports the use of masks as a strategy to prevent the spread of the virus. Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield, have repeatedly urged the public to wear masks while Trump boldly disregarded their advice at public rallies and elsewhere.

Masks and face coverings, especially in indoor and crowded environments, have been touted by health officials across the world as a low-cost and effective tool in lessening public transmission

"I have no problem with the masks. I view it this way, anything that potentially can help ... is a good thing," he said Tuesday. "I have no problem. I carry it. I wear it. You saw me wearing it a number of times and I'll continue."

But Trump remained skeptical about the use of masks in a Fox News interview that aired Sunday.

"I don't agree with the statement that if everybody wear a mask, everything disappears," he said in the interview, responding to remarks made earlier in the week by Redfield, who said that if everyone wore masks, the U.S. could bring the outbreak under control in as little as one to two months.

Trump has repeatedly noted that health agencies, including the CDC and the World Health Organization, originally did not recommend the use of masks to prevent the risk of infection. Such agencies have now said they failed to do because they were concerned that the public would pressure the supply chain, preventing health workers from getting the equipment they needed to safely care for Covid-19 patients.

"We've had experts in the recent past that masks aren't necessarily good to wear ... but now they've changed their mind," Trump said Teusday. "If they've changed their mind, that's good enough for me."

