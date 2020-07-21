'Mr. Wonderful' Kevin O'Leary: Some of my 'Shark Tank' firms may fail but DC must end coronavirus aid

Kevin O'Leary told CNBC on Tuesday the U.S. government should not establish more relief programs for businesses impacted by the coronavirus and instead allow market forces decide which companies survive.

"As a result of the pandemic and people's changes in purchase behavior, there is a new America emerging and the only way to feel that out is let the market do it," the "Shark Tank" investor said on "Squawk Box." "I don't want another $2 trillion poured into the economy and having politicians decide who the winners and losers are."

Some proponents of coronavirus aid to companies say it is required because government mandates — while designed to slow transmission of the virus — forced them to shut down, directly leading to negative impacts on their business.

O'Leary, who has investments in numerous businesses through the TV show, said he had initially been supportive of government aid to businesses such as the Paycheck Protection Program. Established as part of the history $2.2 trillion CARES Act in March, the program offered small businesses loans that could become grants if they were used to keep employees on the payroll and certain other expenses.

"I made sure that almost 80% of my companies went through the process of getting these loans, but I know now — and it's a reality — that they're all not going to make it," O'Leary said. "Why do I want to pour government money, my money as a taxpayer, into businesses that are not going to survive? And the only way to do that is to let 'Mr. Market' do its work."

O'Leary's comments Tuesday come as lawmakers in Washington consider additional coronavirus relief legislation. Key elements of earlier aid packages, such as a federal $600-per-week supplement to state unemployment insurance, are set to expire in the coming days.

Other areas of focus include whether to provide aid to state and local governments, which saw steep declines in tax revenue as a result of the pandemic, and assistance for schools. Another round of stimulus checks to Americans also is on the table.