Stock futures flat ahead of major technology earnings

A view of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen at Wall Street on June 29, 2020 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading ahead of major technology earnings from Microsoft and Tesla on Wednesday.

Dow futures fell 6 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.05% and 0.02%, respectively.

A few disappointing company earnings after the bell Tuesday weighed on investor sentiment. Shares of Snap dropped more than 9% in extended trading after the social media company reported fewer-than-expected daily active users.

Shares of United Airlines dipped in extended trading after the company reported a net loss of $1.62 billion for the second quarter. The coronavirus pandemic's impact on travel fueled an 87% year-over-year revenue decline for the Chicago-based airline.

Earnings season continues on Wednesday with reports from Microsoft, Tesla, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CSX and Las Vegas Sands after the closing bell. All eyes will be on Tesla's earnings, which could make the company qualify to become a S&P 500 constituent.

Biogen, Baker Hughes and Nasdaq all report earnings before the bell on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 150 points, after rising more than 300 points at its high of the day. Chevron and Exxon Mobil fueled the 30-stock index, gaining about 7% and 5%, respectively, as oil rose to its highest level since March. The S&P 500 closed in positive territory with a modest gain of 0.2%.