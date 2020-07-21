Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snap, United Airlines, Capital One and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Snap — The social media company's stock fell 5% in extended trading after itreleased its second-quarter financial results. The company reported a loss of 9 cents per share, in line with Refinitiv analysts' estimate, and revenues of $454 million, compared to analysts' estimate of $439.1 million. Snap's net loss also grew nearly 28% to $326 million from $255 million last year.

Capital One — Shares of Capital One fell 4% in after hours upon releasing second quarter financial results. Capitol One reported a net loss of $1.61 per share excluding some items. The company's total net revenue decreased 10% to $6.6 billion.

United Airlines — Shares of United Airlines rose 1.5% in extended trading after the company released its second-quarter financial results. United posted a loss of $9.31 per share on revenues of $1.48 billion, compared to Refinitiv analysts' estimate of a $9.02 loss per share on revenues of $1.32 billion. The airline also said it expects its daily cash burn to decrease to $25 million next quarter from an average of $40 million per day in the second quarter.

Inovio — Shares of Inovio dropped 1% in extended trading after rising 6.6% in regular hours. Drug company executives from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna and Pfizer told Congress earlier Tuesday they are not lowering their standards in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, which they said they should be able to produce by early 2021.

FirstEnergy — FirstEnergy's stock fell 2% after the closing bell after plummeting 16.99% earlier in the day. The company received subpoenas in connection with the investigation surround Ohio House Bill 6. Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been arrested regarding a $60 million federal racketeering case over the state's new nuclear bailout law, according to SeekingAlpha.

Texas Instruments — Texas Instruments' stock climbed 1% in extended trading after the company's second quarter financial results beat Refinitiv analysts' revenue estimates. Texas Instruments reported a revenue of $3.24 billion while analysts predicted $2.94 billion. Texas Instruments' revenue has decreased 12% from the same quarter a year ago, which the company said is driven primarily by weakness in the automotive market. The semiconductor company reported earnings per share of $1.48.