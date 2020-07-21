Suze Orman: A perfect financial storm is brewing and it is worse than 2008

Shelly Chapman | Moment | Getty Images

Eviction protection

$600 unemployment pay

Americans who have lost their jobs and are collecting unemployment were granted an additional $600 a week in benefits thanks to the CARES Act. That subsidy is scheduled to end July 31, unless Congress extends it. For many states, due to their pay schedules, it ends by July 26. Its fate remains uncertain. While Democrats want to extend it, Republicans want to revise, reduce or do away with additional assistance. About 25 million Americans are receiving the extra funds.

Foreclosure protection

The CARES Act protected homeowners who have a federally backed mortgage from foreclosure until at least Aug. 31. About 70% of outstanding single-family mortgages are owned or backed by a federal agency, while roughly 30% are privately owned and not backed by any federal agency, according to the National Housing Law Project. In addition, if you are financially affected directly or indirectly by the coronavirus crisis, you have the right to request and obtain a forbearance, or a suspension or your payments, from your lender for up to 180 days, plus another 180-day extension. Again, it must be for a federally backed mortgage.

Student loans

Anyone holding a federal student loan was able to suspend their payments until October thanks to the CARES Act. If there is no extension, they'll have to start paying their monthly bill again after Sept 30. House Democrats, as part of their HEROES Act, have called for extending the break until Sept. 30, 2021. It also includes $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness and $10,000 in private student loan forgiveness. While experts aren't convinced the Senate will grant a suspension until September 2021, they think there's a good chance it will extend the waivers a bit further.

Worse than the Great Recession

It all adds up to a picture that is far bleaker than 2008, Orman said. "This is 50,000 times worse, in my opinion, because there's no direction," she said. Plus, while the Great Recession was brought on by the subprime mortgage crisis, which then led to the near collapse of the financial system, this recession has been caused by a health crisis.

That's led to businesses shutting down, either temporarily or permanently. Weekly jobless claims keep rising, with 1.3 million Americans filing for unemployment for the week ending July 11. Thanks to social distancing, jobs that people turned to in 2008 to get by, like waitressing and driving cars, are not available, Orman said. "We have Covid ramping up, which means in many states and cities and counties, jobs are not going to be coming back," Orman said. However, this time around the financial system is better prepared to handle a crisis and is better regulated. The Federal Reserve has also swooped in to buy corporate bonds, which has boosted the stock market.

Orman's advice

