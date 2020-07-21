Here's the very short list of colleges offering tuition discounts for distance learning this fall

"Part of it is a communication issue," said Robert Kelchen, an associate professor at Seton Hall University's department of education. "Students see the value of an education also being the on-campus experience, while the college sees it as paying for the classroom experience." There are, however, a few exceptions.

Hampton University in Virginia reduced tuition and fees by 15% for the fall semester, bringing the total cost down by more than $2,000 to $12,519, "because of the financial burden that the pandemic has had on students and parents," according to President William Harvey. Spelman College in Atlanta announced that students who are completely remote will receive 10% off tuition and fees in the upcoming academic year. In its plan for 2020-21, the historically Black women's school said "the college will provide the same high-quality experience regardless of method of delivery." However, the financial relief component is meant to "acknowledge the inconvenience of this year."

Spelman College Raymond Boyd | Michael Ochs Archives | Getty Images

A third historically Black college, Paul Quinn College in Dallas, also slashed the cost of attendance after deciding to remain fully online in the fall to $5,996 from the in-person price of $8,321. "We understand that this is a time of great uncertainty and unrest," President Michael Sorrell said in a letter to the community. "These colleges are doing everything they can to help students," said Kelchen at Seton Hall. "It does highlight that African-American students have been particularly hard by the pandemic." In fact, the coronavirus crisis has disproportionately affected people of color in the U.S., who have experienced both higher illness and death rates from the disease and more severe economic ramifications.

Even a high-quality online environment can't replace the tangible experiences students have on campus. Daniel Collier research associate at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research