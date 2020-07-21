Treasury yields lower as investors monitor virus, vaccines and stimulus

At around 4:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 0.6135% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged down to 1.3122%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning as investors continued to seek safety despite a spree of promising coronavirus vaccine and treatment trials, as fears over the coronavirus surge in the U.S. lingered.

Risk sentiment was buoyed on Monday after an experimental vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University produced an immune response in an early-stage clinical trial. A vaccine from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech also showed promise in a second early trial, the companies said Monday.

Meanwhile, British pharmaceutical firm Synairgen said its inhaled treatment reduced the risk of hospitalized patients deteriorating to the point of requiring a ventilator.

New coronavirus cases in Florida continued to soar on Monday with more than 10,000 infections recorded for the sixth consecutive day. However, California saw hospitalizations and new infections begin to stabilize following its recent surge.

White House advisors are set to meet with Congressional Democrats on Tuesday as Congressional Republicans said a $1 trillion relief bill was potentially in the offing, Reuters reported Monday night.

There are no major earnings releases scheduled for Tuesday

Auctions will be held for $30 billion of 119-day Treasury bills, $20 billion of 273-day bills and $30 billion of 42-day bills.