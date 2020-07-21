Uber kicks off final appeal against major UK ruling on drivers' employment rights

In this photo illustration the Uber logo is displayed on a phone in front of Tower Bridge on November 25, 2019 in London, England.

Uber is taking its fight against a U.K. ruling that its drivers should be classified as workers to the country's highest court.

The ride-sharing giant will kick off a last-ditch attempt to appeal the landmark employment rights case in a two-day hearing at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The legal battle began back in 2016 when an employment tribunal ruled in favor of a group of Uber drivers led by Yaseen Aslam and James Farrar. The claimants want drivers to be treated as workers entitled to employment protections such as a minimum wage and holiday pay.

Each of the country's lower courts — most recently the U.K.'s Court of Appeal — have sided with the drivers in the case.

Another loss for Uber would threaten to jeopardize the company's business model. Uber maintains that its drivers should be treated as self-employed — similar to how many private hire drivers are classified — rather than employees.

"The vast majority of drivers want to work independently, and over a number of years we've made significant changes to our app to offer more benefits with total flexibility," said Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe.