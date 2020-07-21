U.S.-China relations will remain tense ahead of election, says former American ambassador to Beijing

There will be little progress in the phase one trade deal ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, former U.S. ambassador to China Max Baucus said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump signed the partial trade deal with Beijing in January, but the coronavirus pandemic has since hammered China's economy. There are now doubts if the Asian giant will be able to fulfill its commitments to large purchases agreed to in the deal.

These "odds are diminishing," said Baucus, who served as ambassador to China from February 2014 to January 2017, under former President Barack Obama's administration.

According to a forecast by think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, the pandemic will likely cause China's purchases of U.S. goods this year to fall way short of what was agreed to in the phase one trade deal.

With Trump preoccupied with securing a second term and China finding it difficult to live up to its end of the deal, there will be few constructive developments until after the election, Baucus told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"There will be a lot of rhetoric back and forth, but I don't know that there is going to be a lot of substantive, meaningful agreements for change," he said.

The former ambassador described U.S. and China relations as falling into a "big abyss" and added that more talks are required between the two sides.