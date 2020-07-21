Wall Street's 'fear gauge' will signal whether a dotcom bubble repeat lies ahead, analyst says

The market's seemingly narrow leadership this year has raised concern about a potential market downfall similar to the one experienced around the turn of the millennium.

The S&P 500 has stormed back to positive territory for the year this week after being down more than 30% for 2020 at one point. A big chunk of that rally has been driven by gains in six of the major tech-related names — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft.