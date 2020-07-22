10 top-ranked CEOs for women, according to female employee reviews

Though progress has been made towards gender equality in the workplace, data shows that corporate America still has a long way to go with supporting, promoting and paying women fairly.

Right now, women earn roughly 82 cents for every dollar earned by men, with women of color earning even less. When looking at the overall workforce, women make up nearly half of entry-level workers in the U.S., but they comprise only a fifth of the C-suite and just 7.4% of Fortune 500 CEO seats.

Using data from its platform, company review site Comparably compiled a list of which CEOs today are doing their part to ensure their work culture is supportive of women.

To come up with the list, Comparably analyzed anonymous survey feedback from female employees across 60,000 U.S. companies between June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020. Each company was ranked based on the most positive employee ratings about the CEO's effectiveness as a leader and the overall workplace culture, with additional weight being given to companies that had more participation from their employee base. After examining the reviews, Comparably found Annette Brüls, CEO of medical device company Medela, to be the top ranked CEO for women among companies with 500 or more employees.

Brüls, who is just one of seven female leaders to make the entire list of top 50 CEOs, is also the first female CEO to come in the No.1 spot since Comparably first created its list of best CEOs for women in 2018.

With a CEO rating of 86 out of 100 and a workplace culture rating of 4.5 out of 5, Brüls says she's honored to lead "1,800 incredible and passionate employees around the world" at her company.

Her ranking, she says, reflects "how our employees value our commitment to diversity and inclusion," including Medela "providing all employees with opportunities that encourage their continued success and growth and supporting women around the world."

Take a look below to see which other leaders rounded out Comparably's top 10 list for best CEOs for women, according to employee reviews.