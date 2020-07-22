5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Wall Street under some pressure after tech profit-taking

2. Second-quarter earnings season continues

Microsoft and Tesla report their quarterly results Wednesday afternoon. If Tesla were to deliver a profit, the company would meet a major requirement it needs to join the S&P 500. Despite Tuesday's drop in Tesla shares, CEO Elon Musk qualified for a payout worth $2.1 billion, a second windfall since May following the massive surge in the electric auto maker's stock. Late Tuesday, United Airlines reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $9.31 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $1.48 billion, which exceeded projections. However, sales plunged 87% from the year-earlier period as the coronavirus pandemic decimated air travel demand. United expects to reduce its cash burn by nearly 38% to $25 million a day in the third quarter.

3. Low mortgage rates fuel homebuyer demand

Prospective buyers visit an open house for sale in Alexandria, Virginia. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

While airlines and other companies tied to Americans' willingness to get out and about struggle, homebuyer demand remains high. With mortgage rates around record lows, total home loan application volume rose 4.1% last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 2% for the week and were 19% higher than a year ago. Refinance application volume was up 5% for the week and up 122% from a year ago. Last week, 30-year fixed-rate mortgages remained around 3%.

4. Daily U.S. coronavirus deaths, cases surge

The daily death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus topped 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since May 29, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Texas and Florida posted records in average daily new deaths six times in the previous seven days.

Texas, as of Tuesday, saw five straight days of new cases over 10,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Florida, as of Tuesday, saw eight straight days of new infections over 11,000. Nationally, there were more than 60,000 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, a continuation of elevated levels but lower than two 70,000-plus days last Thursday and Friday.

5. Trump resumes coronavirus press briefings

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus response news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2020. Leah Millis | Reuters