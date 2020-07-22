Here's what every major Wall Street analyst is predicting for Tesla earnings after the bell

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing on January 9, 2019.

Wall Street analysts and investors are hoping Tesla's record stock run will continue when the company reports its second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday after the bell.

But the company has a lot to prove with a slim margin for error, analysts say.

Shares of Tesla are up 1% in midday trading to $1,584. The red-hot stock is also up nearly 280% this year.

If Tesla reports its fourth straight quarter of profits, the company would be eligible for inclusion in to the S&P 500.

Analysts are watching for updates on China and Model 3 demand, electric vehicle competition, Gigafactory location announcements, as well as any impact the pandemic has had on the company.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the company managed to report higher-than-expected second-quarter deliveries on July 2 and has its battery day coming up on September 22.

Here's what else analysts are watching for with Tesla earnings: