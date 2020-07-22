New York Gov. Cuomo urges Trump to sign executive order mandating masks

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks inside of the New York Stock Exchange after earlier ringing the opening bell as the building opens for the first time since March while the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 26, 2020.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to sign a national face mask mandate to help contain the fast-spreading coronavirus that's ripping through the sun belt right now.

Cuomo said he was encouraged by Trump's support of masks on Tuesday after months of resistance. Trump warned Americans that the pandemic in the U.S. will probably "get worse before it gets better."

The president adopted "a different tone" during his White House press briefing Tuesday night, which was a "good sign," Cuomo said in an interview with MSNBC.

"We need that. We need the federal government to step up, acknowledge the problem. I think there's been too much denial for too long and we need the commitment from the federal government," Cuomo told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.

He applauded Trump's new endorsement of face masks. On Monday, Trump tweeted wearing a face covering was a "Patriotic" action to take during the pandemic.

Cuomo said he wants Trump to take his support a step further by signing a federal executive order requiring masks across the country. Cuomo said health experts who advise the White House have said that "40,000 more Americans will die because we don't have a mask policy," although he didn't say who issued that prediction.

"As incredible as that is, you can sign a piece of paper that will save the life of 40,000 Americans. Why wouldn't you want to do that?" Cuomo said.

