Don't worry about the 'market concentration' in Big Tech, says Credit Suisse's Golub

A television shows Apple stock reports as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 23, 2013.

The sharp gains in some of the major technology stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet — have raised concern of narrow market leadership during the coronavirus pandemic. But Jonathan Golub of Credit Suisse doesn't think investors need to worry about that.

"There's lots to worry about these days including an increase in COVID-19 cases, a strained relationship with the world's #2 economy, ballooning deficits and the potential for higher taxes," said Golub, the bank's chief U.S. equity strategist, in a note. "Fortunately, you can cross market concentration off your list of things to fret about."