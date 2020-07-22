How Facebook rallies another 65% to hit $400, according to chart

There's a new biggest Facebook bull on Wall Street.

Rosenblatt Securities upped its price target to $315 from $244 on Tuesday, highest on the Street and well above the average $255 analyst target. The firm said revised revenue estimates was a catalyst for the increase.

Todd Gordon, managing director of Ascent Wealth Partners, said the charts indicate an even bigger move before Facebook hits a ceiling.

"Strong uptrend," Gordon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." Facebook is "looking for resistance to come into play around $400, believe it or not," based upon Elliott Wave Theory, which plots 'impulse' waves of activity within a larger trend.

Resistance at $400 implies more than 65% upside from current levels. It traded at $241.75 at Tuesday's close.