NFL and players union remain stalled on 2020 plans, future salary cap implications due to Covid-19

(L-R) Safety Erik Harris, fullback Alec Ingold and linebacker Kyle Wilber of the Las Vegas Raiders work out in a park on June 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The National Football League's tug-of-war with its players' union is on public display, as both parties look to resolve uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sides have agreed to daily testing and the NFL has offered to cancel the 2020 preseason, but the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) seeks better assurances in negotiations.

According to people with knowledge of discussions, the NFLPA wants more clarity on clubs' disease plans, guaranteed pay for players should training camp and regular-season games stop, and an agreement on future salary cap issues expected to arise due to Covid-19.

The people spoke to CNBC on condition of anonymity, as they are not authorized to discuss negotiations publicly.

Officials representing club owners have fought the NFLPA on daily testing issues because of the cost, but eventually agreed to terms, as did the NFL with canceling exhibition games.

But with government officials in NFL cities already hinting at games with no fans, the league is preparing for a revenue hit of up to $70 million per team.

The cap projection was decreased to $40 million per team, according to a report by the league-run NFL.com, but official revenue won't be totaled until after the upcoming season. But, if accurate, clubs would have less than this year's roughly $198 million to spend on players in 2021.

The union is requesting any cap hit be soothed in throughout the life of the new 10-year collective bargaining agreement, while club owners want the hit factored in immediately.

Another issue holding up negotiations is the compensation amount for players who elect to sit out the season. According to sources, clubs would need to offer players some form of payment option for players under contract to avoid potential lawsuits that could arise should the NFL force its players to return.

The NFLPA is also seeking $500,000 per player should the league start its regular season then have to cancel games due to Covid-19, according to people familiar with the conversations.

Earlier on Wednesday, CNBC reported the players' union sought full payment of salaries regardless of the number of games played.

NFLPA official George Atallah disputed the claims, saying no such request was submitted. "The story is not only false, but has malicious intent," he said.

The NFL declined to comment.