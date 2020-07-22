Snap shares fall after earnings. What Wall Street is watching now

Snap shares are sliding. The social media company's stock fell more than 7% to just below $23 in early Wednesday trading following its Tuesday evening earnings release. The company reported a $326 million net loss even as daily active users and revenues grew. Wall Street's response to the report was as mixed as the results themselves. Here's what four market analysts said after the report:

Runup into earnings

Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, said Snap's "modest" 17% revenue boost could be what's weighing on the stock: "The stock is now essentially giving back the last month or so of upside. It traded around [$]22 a little over a month ago, so, that's sort of showing you some of the extra upside that's getting skimmed away right here. So, a little bit too early, clearly, unless we're going to hear about it in the call, to get any sense of market share shifts based on Facebook boycotts. So, it really was about the field position of the stock going into it. It was trading a little bit rich, if you want to look at a price-to-revenue multiple. It was pretty much as high as it's been since the very early days after its IPO."

Financial discipline

John Freeman, vice president of equity research at CFRA Research, found the report to be "a little disappointing": "I'm actually surprised it's not down even more. The revenue beat was decent, sort of in-line-ish, almost. There were some impressive numbers with regard to much higher user engagement, but that makes sense given the sheltering in place. Those are things that I think have already been known. What I wanted to see was financial discipline, and I didn't really get to see that. And then they're projecting costs to continue to grow in the mid-20s. I mean, I think there's time now to realize the operational leverage that's inherent in this business, and I think the time is now to at least demonstrate ... the ability to narrow the loss and to hit breakeven. And I think technically, even margin-wise, the loss widened. So, for me, a little disappointing."

Earnings highlights

Tim Seymour of Seymour Asset Management said the stock's decline was a function of its nearly 240% run into earnings: "The numbers going into this print were largely ... extraordinary off the bottom, almost 240%. But it's the relative outperformance to Facebook and, at least from the investor community perspective, taking maybe some allocation dollars, up 40% versus Facebook, really since June 1. So, we know that the demographic here is probably more focused on some of the politics and some of the things that have been the headwinds for Facebook. The nice thing for Snap — you know I love my [revenue per user] — basically, RPU grew about 13%. That was better than expected. The [daily active user] pull-forward is something that we've seen with other social media and even online companies, even something that Netflix went through. So, the fact that the third-quarter guide all the way through is anywhere [from] 4-6 million DAUs and that comes in weaker than expected shouldn't be a huge surprise. But I think this is all about where we've come from with the stock. It's been quite a run."

Watch the valuation