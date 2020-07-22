These are the Nasdaq stocks Wall Street thinks can move higher after earnings season

A woman rides past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 13, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The biggest stocks in the Nasdaq Composite have been at the vanguard of the market's dramatic rally off its March lows, but Wall Street analysts still see big upside for several of those companies.

The Nasdaq-100 Index, which is composed of the largest non-financial stocks in the broader composite, has gained 24% so far this year despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy. Still, as earnings season ramps up, Wall Street analysts believe that several of those stock prices have upsides of more than 20%, according to average target prices from FactSet.