This strategy could help reduce your credit card payments – yet few people are using it

While lawmakers hash out the next stimulus package, credit card borrowers in the red might consider another tool available to them: negotiating their debt.

"If your income was negatively impacted, it's more likely to cause a blow to your credit score," said Ted Rossman, credit card analyst at Bankrate.com. "One of the overarching recommendations is to ask for help."

Credit card companies may offer borrowers a lifeline in the form of a hardship program – an assistance plan that may lead to lower monthly payments, a waiver of late fees or lower interest rates for a period of time.

Yet few people are using this help, according to a recent survey by Bankrate.com. Only 5% of the consumers polled by the site turned to a hardship program offered by their credit card company.

The personal finance site polled 1,891 credit card holders online from July 1 through July 6.

Borrowers made significant progress on their credit card debt during the pandemic – buoyed by those $1,200 stimulus payments and the additional $600 federal unemployment payment, Rossman said.

Revolving credit outstanding, which includes balances on your credit card, has been declining on an annualized basis since the pandemic took hold.