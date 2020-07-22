Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Coca-Cola, Macy's, Snap & more

Atlantic Equities upgraded the bank and said its earnings results showed the "strength and breadth" of the company's business.

"We have increased our EPS forecasts by 6-26% largely due to expectations for lower future provisions combined with the positive flow through from Q2. JPM's strength and breadth showed through in this result yet the stock continues to trade at 1.5x tangible book value per share with a FY22 ROTE of over 16%. We increase our price target to $120 and upgrade to Overweight."