5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Dow futures were pointing to a nearly 100 point gain at Thursday's open after blue chips rose for a third session in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6% Wednesday on reported progress on U.S. coronavirus stimulus talks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also finished higher. While the Dow remained down 5% in 2020, the S&P 500 was up 1.4% and the Nasdaq was up 19% this year.
On Thursday's economic calendar, initial jobless claims are expected to exceed 1 million for the 17th straight week. The Labor Department's 8:30 a.m. ET report is expected to show 1.3 million in new unemployment benefits filings last week, the same as the prior week.
Senate Republicans announced Wednesday evening a "fundamental agreement" with White House negotiators on how to move forward with a new relief bill. The legislation — which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wants to keep under $1 trillion — would serve as a starting point in talks with House Democrats, who passed a $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill in May. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told CNBC's "Mad Money" that additional financial aid to Americans is needed to support the economy, including an extension of the federal $600 per week boost to state unemployment benefits. Republicans, who have generally wanted to let that jobless program expire at the end of the month, are considering an extension through year-end but at a drastically reduced level of $100 per week.
Skyrocketing shares of Tesla added another nearly 5% in Thursday's premarket after the electric auto maker booked its fourth straight quarter of profits, which means it can now be considered for inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Second-quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates. On Tesla's post-earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company will build its newest gigafactory near Austin, Texas.
Shares of Dow-stock Microsoft fell more than 2% in the premarket after the software and cloud giant warned on revenue outlook. In the second quarter, Microsoft issued better-than-expected earnings and revenue, saying the increase in home-based workers boosted its cloud computing business. However, the pandemic slowed sales to small businesses and slowed ad revenue at its LinkedIn unit.
Twitter shares were steady ahead of Thursday morning's earnings. Among the many other companies issuing quarterly results before the bell was Southwest Airlines. The Texas-based carrier posted a $915 million loss and it warned that air travel demand will remain weak without a coronavirus vaccine. Southwest shares rose in premarket trading. American Airlines is also set to report.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that racial-injustice protests over the police killing of George Floyd "presumably triggered a broader relaxation" of coronavirus mitigation efforts, a substantial increase in travel, and increased gatherings on the nation's beaches and in packed bars. He also said officials are "monitoring and aggressively acting to control the infection in Texas, Arizona, California, Florida."
Nationally, new infections spiked above 70,000 again Tuesday and deaths topped 1,000 for the second straight day as cumulative U.S. infections approached 4 million with more than 143,000 fatalities.