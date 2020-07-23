Coronavirus live updates: U.S. nears 4 million cases; U.K.'s Johnson calls for vigilance ahead of 'colder months'

The U.S. is rapidly approaching 4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, more than any other country in the world, as states struggle to bring their outbreaks under control. Daily new Covid-19 deaths, on a seven-day average, continued to rise Wednesday, setting fresh records in Florida, Texas, Idaho and elsewhere, according to CNBC's analysis. On Wall Street, corporate earnings reports continue to reveal the business effects of virus shutdowns: Chipotle Mexican Grill suffered from dining room closures; Twitter reported ad revenue that was down 23%; and airlines including United, Southwest and American have issued stark warnings for the months ahead.