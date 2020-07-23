Disney delays 'Mulan' indefinitely, Star Wars and Avatar movies pushed back a year

Disney is making some major changes to its release calendar that include displacing "Mulan" from its Aug. 21 release and pushing back the debuts of future Star Wars and Avatar by a year.

On Thursday, the company said that theater closures and production shutdowns during the global coronavirus pandemic caused to make a number of adjustments to its slate.

"Over the last few months, it's become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for 'Mulan' as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world," a Walt Disney Studios spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Disney shares fell slightly in after-hours trading and were down more than 1%.

"Mulan" is currently listed as unset, meaning its release is delayed indefinitely. The company has also pushed back the release dates for three Star Wars movies and four Avatar sequels by one year.

With "Mulan" vacating its August release date, there are now no Hollywood blockbuster releases set for the month. "Tenet" moved out from its August debut on Monday and has yet to announce a new release date. AT&T CEO John Stankey has promised movie theater owners that Christopher Nolan's spy-thriller will have a theatrical release.

A number of smaller, independent features are set for release in theaters. However, major theater chains like AMC may not be open to show them. Earlier Thursday, AMC announced that it has pushed back its reopening plans to mid-August after "Tenet" left the calendar. It is unclear how it will react to "Mulan" leaving as well.

AMC, like other major movie theater chains, has been closed since mid-March, awaiting a slowdown in coronavirus cases and new content from Hollywood. AMC, in particular, had been very vocal about how the pandemic could push it into bankruptcy.

Earlier this month, the exhibitor was able to reach a debt agreement that should help it remain solvent through 2021.

Additional slate changes include:

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" moving to Aug. 28

"Death on the Nile" is now debuting on Oct. 23

"The Empty Man" will arrive on Dec. 4

"The French Dispatch" is unset

"Antlers" is now dated Feb. 19, 2021

"The Last Duel" will arrive Oct. 15, 2021

An untitled Disney Live Action film will take the place of "Avatar 2" on Dec. 16, 2021.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.