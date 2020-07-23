Facebook aims for Zoom by letting users live broadcast large video meetings

The founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the 56th Munich Security Conference in Munich, southern Germany, on February 15, 2020.

Facebook on Thursday announced a new feature that will allow users to live broadcast video calls with up to 50 participants.

The feature allows users to stream video calls made using the company's Messenger Rooms product, combining it with its Facebook Live livestreaming product. This will make it possible for large audiences to tune in and watch group video calls in real time. This could include events like speaker panels, TV show reunions and networking events.

The ability to live broadcast Messenger Rooms calls is the biggest update to the video calling product since it was launched by Facebook in April.

When it launched, shares of rival video-calling product Zoom fell as much as 5% on the news. The ability to live broadcast Messenger Rooms calls could pose another threat to Zoom, which allows paid users to livestream video calls to services like Facebook, Google's YouTube and Amazon's Twitch.