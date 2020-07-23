Fox Sports will fill empty baseball stadiums with virtual fans that react to what's happening on the field

Major League Baseball is starting to look and sound just like a videogame.

First the league announced they will be using crowd noise from Sony's MLB video game, and now Fox will be using cutting edge virtual crowds in their broadcasts.

Here's how it works:

Fox Sports, in its 25th year of broadcasting MLB games, has teamed up with Silver Spoon Animation to create the technology. The company said they are using Pixatope software. Sports Business Journal previously reported on Fox's virtual crowd tech.

A Fox spokesman told CNBC the network tested the software out at Arizona's Chase Field about three weeks ago. It passed the test.

At first, we'll see the virtual crowds in the wide shots only, but eventually the technology will be able to show closeups of players, fans reaching out for home runs and maybe, if we're lucky, the Kiss Cam.

Fox said the level of detail will even allow the network to control what fan gear the crowds are wearing and how they react to specific plays. For example, the virtual fans may leave the stadium if it looks like the home team is going to lose in a blowout.

Fox is looking to make the broadcast feel and natural as possible, so the technology will be used sparingly, and it's not expected to be used for every play. Fox told CNBC it's also "exploring" the use of virtual fans in NFL broadcasts when the season starts in September, but nothing has been finalized yet.