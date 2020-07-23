'The decision was taken for me': How the coronavirus convinced people to go back to college to do an MBA

Maxime Arnulf is due to start the MBA program at HEC Paris in August.

In the wake of the pandemic, an uncertain jobs market and cheap loans are among the reasons why some young professionals have been convinced to do a masters of business administration (MBA).

After working in Dubai for multinational technology and engineering firm Bosch for four years, Maxime Arnulf, 29, wanted to take the next step in his career and relocate in the process, so applied to do an MBA at HEC Paris, France.

However, he was still in two minds as to whether to commit to doing the course given the cost involved — the total tuition fee is 72,500 euros ($83,999) for the HEC MBA — or to look for another job in Europe.

But when he received the offer during lockdown, Arnulf felt like the "decision was more or less taken for me."

Instability in the jobs market and the chances for promotion "drastically reduced," as well as it being a more "stressful" time in the workplace, factored into his decision to accept a place on the course.

Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO and founder of global business education analysts and consultants Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), recently told CNBC that in the 30 years of monitoring the supply and demand of MBA education, his firm had typically seen an uplift in demand for these programs during a recession.

Arnulf is funding the MBA by taking out a bank loan, which he only has to start repaying in three years' time.

He pointed out that low interest rates also made it cheaper to borrow this money. The European Central Bank's base interest rate is currently 0%.

"So it's quite a good deal that I got from the bank and many banks with the coronavirus, they're being more lenient," Arnulf said.