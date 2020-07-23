Taylor Swift to release 'surprise' eighth studio album 'Folklore' at midnight

Taylor Swift isn't letting a global pandemic stop her from creating new music. The superstar singer revealed Thursday via Twitter that she's dropping a new album at midnight, titled "Folklore."

Swift said the standard edition of the album will have 16 songs, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called the "the lakes." "Folklore" follows up Swift's last studio album "Lover," which was released 11 months ago.

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift said. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world."

In addition, to the new album, Swift will also release a new music video for a new song called "cardigan" will be released late Thursday. The video was shot during the quarantine and proper precautions were taken during its filming.

"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," Swift tweeted.

Swift, one of the world's most successful artists, has sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide.