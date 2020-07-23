Tesla could see shares reverse in fourth quarter, says major bear who has a $300 target on the stock

Tesla shares could start to see a reversal in the fourth quarter after a huge rally this year, as the "flaws in the growth story" begin to show, according to one major bear.

Barclays auto analyst Brian Johnson, who put a $300 price target on Tesla in February, questioned the outlook for the electric carmaker, despite the company posting second-quarter earnings that beat market expectations.

First, he said that while Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised "industry-leading" margins, according to its earnings results released Wednesday, that is not likely to happen.

"That's clearly not what he (Musk) is going to do, he is trying to do revenue growth," Johnson told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

The analyst then went on to say that if sales of Tesla's Model 3 sedans produced in China were stripped out, revenue from its "Fremont factory actually appear to be down 30%."

Finally, Johnson said that sales of the Model Y crossover SUV, which started being delivered to customers in March, could eat into sales of the Model 3.