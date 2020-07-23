Here's what every major Wall Street analyst said about Tesla's second-quarter earnings report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reacts during a conversation at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, June 13, 2019.

Wall Street analysts say that, for now, it looks like shares of Tesla are going to continue their upward trajectory after the company reported its second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday after the bell.

The automaker beat on both the top and bottom line but also recorded a fourth straight profit, making it eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500. The company also announced it would build its next Gigafactory in Texas and reaffirmed its 2020 delivery guidance.

While analysts appreciated the second-quarter earnings beat, most urged caution on a stock they say has come too far, too fast.

The shares, which are up 280% this year, have been on a massive run driven in part by short-sellers having to cover their bets and analysts revising their price targets upwards. In addition, Tesla announced higher-than-expected second-quarter deliveries back on July 2.

Tesla stock is up over 5% in premarket trading Thursday to $1,679.50.

Here's what Wall Street analysts are saying about the company's earnings report: