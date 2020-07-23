Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press conference Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic as the state moves forward with its final phase of reopening.

While New York City has been cleared to enter phase four of the state's reopening, Cuomo is enforcing strict restrictions on indoor operations and closely monitoring bars and restaurants for public health violations.

Phase four allows more outdoor activities to resume such as zoos, outdoor films and gardens, but indoor operations, such as indoor dining and shopping at malls, will remain closed, Cuomo said last week.

On Tuesday, the governor said the state liquor authority has suspended 27 bar and restaurant alcohol licenses for violations of social distancing rules as public officials try to keep the coronavirus outbreak under control.

"I'm sorry it's come to this, but it's a dangerous situation, and I've said it many, many times," Cuomo said during a press conference call. "We never opened bars. This was a violation by them from the beginning."

He previously threatened to close businesses that violate distancing policies last Thursday. Citing "significant evidence of failure to comply" at restaurants and bars in New York City, he said the state will close restaurants after three violations.

