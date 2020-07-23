Watch live: Trump holds briefing on the coronavirus as GOP delays stimulus bill

[The stream is slated to start at 5:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a coronavirus news briefing on Thursday, as the number of confirmed cases continues to spike nationwide.

The briefing also comes as the Senate GOP delayed until next week the release of its latest coronavirus relief plan, which is expected to include more direct payments to Americans and a focus on reopening schools.

Trump resumed news briefings on the virus Tuesday, after indicating nearly three months ago that there would not be any others. The coronavirus task force was not in attendance for either of the briefings this week, and there is no indication that anyone from it will be there during Thursday's briefing.

At the briefing, Trump is expected to address the reopening of schools in the fall, Reuters reported, a hot-button issue that's garnered anger from all sides. The president has adamantly pushed for the reopening of schools, threatening earlier this month to cut federal funding if they do not resume in-person classes.

On Tuesday, Trump said his administration is "in the process of developing a strategy" to combat the pandemic, adding that a plan of action has "developed as we go along."

Trump also warned that the pandemic will likely "get worse before it gets better," a stark contrast to his remarks months ago when he downplayed the disease.

The White House coronavirus task force, which is led by Vice President Mike Pence and includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, had regularly held briefings on Covid-19 earlier this year.

The president had attended those near-daily briefings. But they ended in late April, shortly after Trump speculated about whether disinfectants could be injected into people to treat the virus. He later claimed he had posed that question sarcastically.

The coronavirus outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 15.3 million confirmed cases and over 625,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had more than 3.9 million cases and at least 143,466 deaths, according to the latest tallies, more than any other country.

-- CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.

