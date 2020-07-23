Here's what life is like in the NBA bubble, from fishing to cornhole to hotel room workouts

The 2019-2020 NBA season will resume at the end of July after being suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, players started arriving at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, where they'll live, train and compete for the rest of the season.
Thanks to social media, fans have enjoyed an inside look at daily life in the "NBA bubble." Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has been filming, editing and uploading videos to his YouTube channel, documenting everything from the flight to Orlando (as a rookie, one of his jobs is to pick up Chick-fil-A for his teammates on travel day) to how he and his teammates spend their downtime ("apparently basketball skills don't translate to golf," he points out in episode four of his vlog).
JaVale McGee of the Los Angeles Lakers has also been posting videos on YouTube, giving the public a glimpse into the daily coronavirus testing process, the heavily discussed bubble food situation and what team scrimmages look like.
For more frequent updates, fans can follow @NBABubbleLife on Twitter, an account started by four friends and basketball fanatics, some of whom work in the sports media world, that chronicles daily bubble happenings. It's the same team behind the @WNBABubbleLife account, which follows the WNBA's restart at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Competition extends beyond the basketball court with a cornhole tournament organized by the Spurs. The format is single elimination, games to 21 and masks required, according to the rules listed on the bottom of the bracket.
The Celtics are getting competitive on the beach volleyball court.
The Mavericks are sharpening their spikeball skills.
The Mavs also set up a pickleball court in a parking lot.
Players are spending time on the golf course. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics appears to have a nice swing.
However, Caris LeVert of the Nets is still working out some kinks.
Other extracurricular activities have included fishing...
...and pool time.
There's a barbershop on campus.
And a nail salon.
Some players have celebrated their birthdays in the bubble, including Ben Simmons of the 76ers, who received a Mickey Mouse-shaped cake.
Another 76ers player, Mike Scott, celebrated with what appears to be a pancake birthday cake.
Steven Adams of the Thunder was serenaded on the team bus.
In between the fun, players are training. They're fitting in workouts in both hotel rooms and makeshift gyms. Here's a look at Kyle Lowry of the Raptors working out.
After all, the 22 teams selected to finish out the season are in Orlando to win a championship. Each team will play eight regular season games starting July 31 to determine who advances to the playoffs, which will begin on August 17.
