Here's what life is like in the NBA bubble, from fishing to cornhole to hotel room workouts

The 2019-2020 NBA season will resume at the end of July after being suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, players started arriving at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, where they'll live, train and compete for the rest of the season.

Thanks to social media, fans have enjoyed an inside look at daily life in the "NBA bubble." Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has been filming, editing and uploading videos to his YouTube channel, documenting everything from the flight to Orlando (as a rookie, one of his jobs is to pick up Chick-fil-A for his teammates on travel day) to how he and his teammates spend their downtime ("apparently basketball skills don't translate to golf," he points out in episode four of his vlog).

JaVale McGee of the Los Angeles Lakers has also been posting videos on YouTube, giving the public a glimpse into the daily coronavirus testing process, the heavily discussed bubble food situation and what team scrimmages look like.

For more frequent updates, fans can follow @NBABubbleLife on Twitter, an account started by four friends and basketball fanatics, some of whom work in the sports media world, that chronicles daily bubble happenings. It's the same team behind the @WNBABubbleLife account, which follows the WNBA's restart at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.