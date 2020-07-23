Here's why economists don't expect trillions of dollars in economic stimulus to create inflation

Central banks and governments have funneled record amounts of money into their economies to fight the global recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Reserve's balance sheet has ballooned from $4 trillion in mid-March to roughly $7 trillion. Congress has passed trillions of dollars in stimulus funding, with more likely on the way.

The infusion of cash into the financial system has renewed concerns that inflation could surge.

"People who espouse that view of, as Milton Friedman said, inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, if you believe that you look at the central bank balance sheets exploding right now and you say there's going to be inflation," Citi global chief economist Catherine Mann told CNBC.

Supply shocks have driven up prices for some goods in recent months. Yet many economists expect consumer prices will stay low despite trillions of dollars in government stimulus.

"While there certainly is quite a lot of disruption to the supply side of the economy, that's likely to be dominated by the huge hit to aggregate demand," said Evercore ISI Vice Chairman Krishna Guha.