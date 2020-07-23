You might be warming to the stock market. Be prepared for it to drop

If you're feeling more warm and fuzzy about stocks lately, be sure to know thyself.

The stock market now ranks as the best place to put money not needed for at least a decade, according to a Bankrate survey of investors, with 28% choosing it, compared with 20% a year ago, when real estate was tops at 31%.

While the increased faith in the stock market could be viewed as a positive — savers see its long-term growth potential — it also comes with a downside: The sentiment comes on the heels of a big market run-up.

"Investors tend to chase performance, and that's concerning," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. "That tends to lead people to buy when prices are high and then sell at lower levels if they panic."

While the U.S. economy continues struggling to gain firm footing amid high unemployment and uncertainty about when the Covid-19 pandemic will be under control, the major stock indexes continue to dance far above their early year lows. The S&P 500 index closed Wednesday at 3,276, up about 46% from 2,237 in late March. The Dow Jones industrial average finished the day at 27,005, up 45% from 18,591 on March 23.

He said that while it's encouraging that investors see the value of the stock market, there's likely more volatility ahead. And unless you can stay put when there's a dip or dive, you may not come out ahead down the road.

"Everybody has risk tolerance when the market is going up," McBride said. "But how do you respond when the market tumbles?"