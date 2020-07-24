Low-cost European airlines one of the best opportunities in fixed income, strategist says

A view of northern Italy, near Milan is seen from an airplane window.

Despite airlines being one of the worst-hit sectors by the coronavirus pandemic, the debt of low-cost European airlines is one of the most attractive opportunities in fixed income at present, according to AXA Investment Managers Senior Portfolio Manager Nicolas Trindade.

Passenger numbers remain well below pre-Covid levels, and airline bond yields remain significantly elevated compared to other areas of the investment-grade corporate debt market. Yields have an inverse relationship to prices.

However, Trindade argued in a note Thursday that their mostly strong balance sheets and low levels of debt mean budget airlines' bonds are trading at levels that do not reflect their strong long-term fundamentals.

With the pickup in activity expected as Europe emerges from months of lockdown measures, he argued that fixed income investors could look to capitalize on these valuations.

"There are still pockets of value out there in the IG (investment grade) credit market, even after all the positive gains in the past few months," Trindade said.

"There are areas in the eye of the storm that have underperformed the market and bonds that haven't recovered their losses despite the wider rally."

He argued that cyclical investment grade companies, particularly in the transport sector, had exhibited robust liquidity and strong balance sheets but had been hampered by the uncertainty surrounding international air travel.