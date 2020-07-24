China orders U.S. to close consulate in Chengdu

A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard at the entrance to the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province on September 17, 2012.

China's Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it is revoking the license for the U.S. consulate general in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

The ministry also ordered the consulate general to cease operations, according to an online statement.

"The current situation between China and the U.S. is something the Chinese side does not want to see," the foreign ministry said in an online Chinese-language statement, according to a CNBC translation.

"The responsibility lies entirely with the U.S. side," the statement added. "We again urge the U.S. side to immediately revoke its relevant wrong decisions, to create necessary conditions for the two countries' relationship to return to normal."

The announcement comes after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston. U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the directive to close China's consulate general in Houston was made to protect American intellectual property and the private information of its citizens. Beijing had condemned the decision and warned of firm countermeasures.