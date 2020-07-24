DOD is scouting contractors to set up potential mobile coronavirus hospitals in Florida as outbreak worsens

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber tours the Miami Beach Convention Center as the Army Corps' builds a coronavirus field hospital inside the facility on April 8, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. The U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers is converting the convention center into a field hospital with 400 regular hospital beds and 50 ICU beds, with the ability to scale up to 1,000 beds if needed, as the region prepares for a possible surge of coronavirus patients.

The Department of Defense is canvassing Florida for potential contractors and locations to set up emergency mobile hospitals to treat coronavirus patients across the state, according to a contract notice posted by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army is helping the state in case it needs to quickly build out more surge capacity at its hospitals as Covid-19 cases continue to rise, seeking contractors who can build temporary facilities with ten days notice. The state doesn't know how many facilities they'll need or where they will need them, but officials want to get an idea of how quickly they could build out surge hospital capacity, just in case, according to the notice.

The state is putting out a blanket call "to solicit and purchase any number of these facilities needed necessary to meet the State's need," according to the notice that was posted online Tuesday.

"Since Covid has come about, we've been working with emergency management departments across the country just to make sure they have the resources they need to respond," John Campbell, an Army Corps of Engineers spokesman in Jacksonville, Florida, told CNBC. Campbell deferred all questions about the potential need for more hospital capacity to the state of Florida.

He added that the Army Corps of Engineers helped outfit the field hospital at the Miami Beach Convention Center in April. The corps has previously been called on to build field hospitals and surge capacity units in other hard-hit parts of the country, including New York City.

"We have been asked to see what capabilities are out there in the event that we do need more capacity," Campbell said in an interview.

The notice comes as Florida battles one of the most rapidly growing coronavirus outbreaks in the world. As of Thursday, there were 9,422 people hospitalized across the state and that number's growing, according to data from Covid Tracking Project, an independent volunteer organization launched by journalists at The Atlantic.

Over the past seven days, Florida reported an average of 9,339 hospitalized Covid-19 patients, up 18% compared with a week ago, according to CNBC's analysis of data from Covid Tracking Project.

Covid-19 deaths in Florida are also on the rise. The state reported 173 new deaths on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Florida has reported more than 120 new deaths per day over the past seven days, up nearly 26% compared with a week ago, according to CNBC's analysis of Hopkins data.