Fortnite maker: 'Apple has locked down and crippled' the App Store

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said that Apple's App Store is a "absolute monopoly" and Google's control of Android "essentially stifles competing stores" on CNBC's Squawk Alley on Friday, adding his voice to a chorus of detractors ahead of the CEOs testifying in Congress in the coming weeks.

Privately held Epic Games is the publisher and developer of Fortnite, which is consistently one of the apps that makes the most money on mobile app stores. But because Fortnite's in-app purchases are digital goods like character outfits, both Apple and Google take a 30% cut of the game's revenue according to store policies.

"Apple has locked down and crippled the ecosystem by inventing an absolute monopoly on the distribution of software, on the monetization of software," Sweeney told CNBC's Julia Boorstin.

In 2019, the company released the Epic Game Store, a platform for distributing software on Windows and Mac computers, in which the primary selling point to game makers is that it takes a lower 12% fee from sales.

But the Epic Game Store has yet to launch on iPhones, because Apple has strict guidelines preventing competing software stores on the App Store.

"They are preventing an entire category of businesses and applications from being engulfed in their ecosystem by virtue of excluding competitors from each aspect of their business that they're protecting," Sweeney said.

In addition to Fortnite, Epic makes the Unreal Engine, software that makes it much easier to make 3D-based video games. The company is worth $18 billion after Sony invested $250 million earlier this month. Tencent is also a major shareholder.