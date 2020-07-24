The federal eviction moratorium ends today. Here's what you need to know

An eviction moratorium put in place at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. expires today, putting tens of millions of households at risk of losing their homes as the pandemic worsens in many parts of the country.

The eviction ban, created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, applied to federally assisted properties. A narrower ban, applying to government-backed properties that are in forbearance, is still in effect. Some states and cities have also extended their own moratoriums applying to all renters, though many others have already expired.

Almost one-third of households missed their housing payments at the beginning of this month, with renters more likely to miss a payment than homeowners. The most recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau found that almost 24 million Americans have little or no confidence that they can pay next month's rent. That's one-third of all renters.

Under normal circumstances, missing even one payment can be grounds for eviction.

And in fact, 19 to 23 million — or 1 in 5 — people living in renter households are at risk of eviction by October, according to the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, a coalition of economic researchers and legal experts.

Housing advocates and many lawmakers have been calling for a uniform, nationwide eviction ban, rent cancellation and other relief measures since the beginning of the crisis.

So far, housing relief has not been included in drafts of the stimulus package the Senate is working on, according to a memo reviewed by CNBC Make It. But it is likely Democrats in the House will push for those provisions to be included in a final version of the bill, says Nick Wing, a media strategist with the Justice Collaborative.

In May, the House included $100 billion in emergency rental assistance in the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act, and passed the Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act of 2020 separately to address the housing crisis. Neither bill is expected to pass the Senate.