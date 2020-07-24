Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Tesla, JPMorgan, Chevron & more

Bernstein downgraded Intel after its earnings report and said the company's conference call was the "worst we have seen in our career" and that there was "no good bull case."

"Ordinarily we frown on moving ratings directly on an earnings night. But this, our 45th Intel earnings call, was the worst we have seen in our career covering the company, and brings the structural issues we have been talking about for years directly to the forefront. From here we see things growing increasingly painful as 7nm delays are likely to overshadow anything good they can put forth, while magnifying any negative events, all while they fight an existential conflict with themselves as they attempt to figure a way out of the hole they have dug. With no good bull case except valuation, and plenty of potential negative catalysts to come, we downgrade the shares to Underperform."