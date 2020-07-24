Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Tesla, JPMorgan, Chevron & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Deutsche added a catalyst call buy on the stock and said it thinks the company's second-quarter earnings will beat estimates. The firm reiterated its hold rating on the stock but added a short-term catalyst call buy.
"We believe the company's 2Q and QTD performance will beat vs. muted expectations with the results fueled by an overall healthy lifestyle trend elevating the brand in consumers' minds as 'a rising tide lifts all boats' in the athletic space with Google Trends indicating accelerating interest in UAA."
Bernstein downgraded Intel after its earnings report and said the company's conference call was the "worst we have seen in our career" and that there was "no good bull case."
"Ordinarily we frown on moving ratings directly on an earnings night. But this, our 45th Intel earnings call, was the worst we have seen in our career covering the company, and brings the structural issues we have been talking about for years directly to the forefront. From here we see things growing increasingly painful as 7nm delays are likely to overshadow anything good they can put forth, while magnifying any negative events, all while they fight an existential conflict with themselves as they attempt to figure a way out of the hole they have dug. With no good bull case except valuation, and plenty of potential negative catalysts to come, we downgrade the shares to Underperform."